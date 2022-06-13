Timelapse of U.S. Air Force aircrew members from the 16th Airlift Squadron and U.S. Marines from Marine Test and Evaluation Squadron-1, loading a CH-53K King Stallion onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III for airlift from U.S. Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., to Berlin, June 14, 2022. The C-17 is the most flexible cargo aircraft in the airlift force, capable of rapid strategic airlift of troops and cargo. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2022 10:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849959
|VIRIN:
|220614-F-UN842-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_109101133
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 16th Airlift Squadron Airlifts USMC CH-53K-Timelapse, by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT