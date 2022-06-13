Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th Airlift Squadron Airlifts USMC CH-53K-Timelapse

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Timelapse of U.S. Air Force aircrew members from the 16th Airlift Squadron and U.S. Marines from Marine Test and Evaluation Squadron-1, loading a CH-53K King Stallion onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III for airlift from U.S. Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., to Berlin, June 14, 2022. The C-17 is the most flexible cargo aircraft in the airlift force, capable of rapid strategic airlift of troops and cargo. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 10:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849959
    VIRIN: 220614-F-UN842-7002
    Filename: DOD_109101133
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, SC, US

    This work, 16th Airlift Squadron Airlifts USMC CH-53K-Timelapse, by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    1CTCS
    Air Force
    Team Charleston
    JB-Charleston
    16AS

