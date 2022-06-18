Coast Guard conducts K9 hoist training in Galveston, Texas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard K9 Simba from Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston, conducts a hoist in Galveston, Texas, June 18, 2022. These practice hoists are done to prepare the K9 and their handler for rapid deployments to vessels out on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera)