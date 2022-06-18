Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts K9 hoist training in Galveston, Texas

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    U.S. Coast Guard K9 Simba from Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston, conducts a hoist in Galveston, Texas, June 18, 2022. These practice hoists are done to prepare the K9 and their handler for rapid deployments to vessels out on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849910
    VIRIN: 220618-G-TL908-1001
    Filename: DOD_109100612
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard conducts K9 hoist training in Galveston, Texas, by PO3 Alejandro Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WORKING DOG
    RAPPEL
    TACTICAL
    HOIST
    HELICOPTER
    K9
    MILITARY DOG
    coastguardnewswire

