U.S. Coast Guard K9 Simba from Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston, conducts a hoist in Galveston, Texas, June 18, 2022. These practice hoists are done to prepare the K9 and their handler for rapid deployments to vessels out on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2022 16:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849910
|VIRIN:
|220618-G-TL908-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109100612
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard conducts K9 hoist training in Galveston, Texas, by PO3 Alejandro Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT