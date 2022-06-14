16th Air Force (AFCYBER) in conjunction with Air Combat Command and the Air Force Wargaming Institute hosted Table Top Exercise 3 (TTX3), entitled Phoenix Direction "Countering Disinformation in the Baltics."
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2022 15:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849906
|VIRIN:
|220614-F-RN139-897
|Filename:
|DOD_109100516
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|JBSA- LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TTX3 - Phoenix Direction Countering Disinformation in the Baltics, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT