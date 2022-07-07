U.S Under Secretary of the Air Force, Gina Ortiz Jones, and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visited Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 7, 2022. Jones and Bass visited with Airmen and installation leaders to learn more about the resiliency, mental health and quality of life improvements at Whiteman. B-roll package includes Jones and Bass’s arrival, meeting base leadership, visiting with Airmen at the Silverplate Center, speaking at an All-Call, learning about the Leading Innovation and Fostering Engagement Center, visiting the 442d Fighter Wing and a B2 Spirit Stealth Bomber tour. (U.S Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2022 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849903
|VIRIN:
|220707-F-PJ022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109100449
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Whiteman AFB, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT