    Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Whiteman AFB

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Under Secretary of the Air Force, Gina Ortiz Jones, and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visited Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 7, 2022. Jones and Bass visited with Airmen and installation leaders to learn more about the resiliency, mental health and quality of life improvements at Whiteman. B-roll package includes Jones and Bass’s arrival, meeting base leadership, visiting with Airmen at the Silverplate Center, speaking at an All-Call, learning about the Leading Innovation and Fostering Engagement Center, visiting the 442d Fighter Wing and a B2 Spirit Stealth Bomber tour. (U.S Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849903
    VIRIN: 220707-F-PJ022-1001
    Filename: DOD_109100449
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US

    TAGS

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    Whiteman AFB
    Whiteman
    under secretary of the Air Force
    Chief Bass
    under secretary Jones

