Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Whiteman AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849903" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Under Secretary of the Air Force, Gina Ortiz Jones, and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visited Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 7, 2022. Jones and Bass visited with Airmen and installation leaders to learn more about the resiliency, mental health and quality of life improvements at Whiteman. B-roll package includes Jones and Bass’s arrival, meeting base leadership, visiting with Airmen at the Silverplate Center, speaking at an All-Call, learning about the Leading Innovation and Fostering Engagement Center, visiting the 442d Fighter Wing and a B2 Spirit Stealth Bomber tour. (U.S Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)