Partner Nation SOF conducts a simulated assault during Rim of the Pacific 2022

KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii (July 8, 2022) – U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, German, and Republic of Korea Special Operations Forces conduct a simulated assault during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2022 23:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849901
|VIRIN:
|220708-N-HB628-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109100401
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
