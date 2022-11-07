Periodic newscast from Fleet Readiness Center Southeast at NAS Jacksonville Florida. In this episode we cover the CNO's Aviation Award winner, Soccer Team Championship, Kudos of the Month, 60 year length of service and the upcoming blood drive.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2022 13:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849899
|VIRIN:
|220711-N-NO216-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109100380
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Readi-Made 2022 - Ep. 3, by Daniel Alexander, Anthony Casullo, TSgt Benjamin Hayes and Ashley Lombardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
