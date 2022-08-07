Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex First Ship to Participate in Naval Postgraduate School 3D Printer Research

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donita Burks 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PEARL HARBOR (July 8, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Roxanne Barrera, from Torrance, California, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), answers interview questions about a 3D printer during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 8, 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Donita Burks)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 13:41
    Category: Interviews
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    USN
    U.S. Navy
    PACFLT
    INDO-PACOM
    RIMPAC2022

