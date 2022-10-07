Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind-the-scenes look at Army FMWR events

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2022

    Video by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Facebook post: Join Hunter Army Airfield garrison sergeant major for a behind-the-scenes look at our Fort Stewart/Hunter FMWR events. Looking back at the HAAF Independence Day Celebration, we see what it takes to put together an event from food trucks to fireworks.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 12:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849892
    VIRIN: 220710-A-DM187-422
    Filename: DOD_109100254
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind-the-scenes look at Army FMWR events, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    garrison
    Behind-the-scenes
    Hunter Army Airfield
    FMWR

