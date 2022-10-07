Facebook post: Join Hunter Army Airfield garrison sergeant major for a behind-the-scenes look at our Fort Stewart/Hunter FMWR events. Looking back at the HAAF Independence Day Celebration, we see what it takes to put together an event from food trucks to fireworks.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2022 12:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849892
|VIRIN:
|220710-A-DM187-422
|Filename:
|DOD_109100254
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind-the-scenes look at Army FMWR events, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
