    NAVCENT Operational Highlights

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    07.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Schneider 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    Operational highlights from the first half of 2022 throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 11:51
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 220711-N-XQ474-1001
    Location: MANAMA, BH 

    This work, NAVCENT Operational Highlights, by PO1 Andrew Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet

