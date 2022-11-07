Operational highlights from the first half of 2022 throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2022 11:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849887
|VIRIN:
|220711-N-XQ474-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109100232
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVCENT Operational Highlights, by PO1 Andrew Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT