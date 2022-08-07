Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB Vet Clinic

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee    

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The Dover Air Force Base Veterinarian Clinic cares for Military Working Dogs and the local community's companion animals. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 14:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849875
    VIRIN: 220708-F-IF976-1001
    Filename: DOD_109100030
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB Vet Clinic, by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    Military Working Dogs
    MWD
    vet
    vet clinic

