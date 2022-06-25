Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Re-packing of the ACES 2 Parachute

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2022

    Courtesy Video

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    573d Commodities Maintenance Squadron personnel re-pack the Advanced Concept Ejection Seat (ACES) 2 parachute after performing routine quality checks, Robins Air Force Base, Warner Robins, GA, June 25, 2022. The chutes are unpacked and re-packed periodically to maintain safety and readiness. (U.S. Air Force Video by Cole Benjamin)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 08:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849872
    VIRIN: 220625-F-HK415-0003
    Filename: DOD_109099977
    Length: 00:08:32
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US 

    AFMC
    ACES II Chute
    Robins AFB
    78 Air Base Wing

