    Unpacking ACES 2 and Drogue Parachutes

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2022

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    573d Commodities Maintenance Squadron personnel unpack the Advanced Concept Ejection Seat (ACES) 2 and Drogue parachute to do routine quality checks, Robins Air Force Base, Warner Robins, GA, June 25, 2022. The chutes are unpacked and re-packed periodically to maintain safety and readiness. (U.S. Air Force Video by Cole Benjamin)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 08:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849871
    VIRIN: 220625-F-HK415-0001
    Filename: DOD_109099976
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US 

