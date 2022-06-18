Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFB Borden Airshow 2022

    CFB BORDEN, ON, CANADA

    06.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    B-Roll package of the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team during the airshow at Canadian Forces Base Borden, Canada, June 18, 2022.

    B-Roll by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 00:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849846
    VIRIN: 220618-F-CJ645-640
    Filename: DOD_109099520
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: CFB BORDEN, ON, CA

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    Airshow
    Airpower
    U.S. Air Force
    A10DemoTeam

