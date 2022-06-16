Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-186 IN BN Sniper Section Moving Target Range

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this video, 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment Sniper Section fires at Yakima Training Center, Wash. Range 5 Moving Target Range during their Annual Training on June 16, 2022.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 00:20
    Category: Interviews
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US 

    M2010
    Army Snipers
    M110A1
    moving target range
    1-186 IN BN Sniper Section

