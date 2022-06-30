CBRN Bilateral Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CBRN Airmen from the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron trained with members from the ROKAF CBRN Defense Squadron as part of an equipment familiarization exercise. By working together in these bilateral exercises, the units hone their skills as a team to prepare for real world contingencies.