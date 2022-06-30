CBRN Airmen from the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron trained with members from the ROKAF CBRN Defense Squadron as part of an equipment familiarization exercise. By working together in these bilateral exercises, the units hone their skills as a team to prepare for real world contingencies.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2022 23:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849843
|VIRIN:
|220630-F-YU621-475
|Filename:
|DOD_109099404
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|OSAN AB, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CBRN Bilateral Training, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
