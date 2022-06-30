Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBRN Bilateral Training

    OSAN AB, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.30.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    CBRN Airmen from the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron trained with members from the ROKAF CBRN Defense Squadron as part of an equipment familiarization exercise. By working together in these bilateral exercises, the units hone their skills as a team to prepare for real world contingencies.

    06.30.2022
    07.10.2022
    This work, CBRN Bilateral Training, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    Bilateral Exercise
    CBRN
    ROKAF
    51st Civil Engineer Squadron

