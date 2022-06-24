Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK Dronebot Festival

    YANGJU-GUN, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.24.2022

    Video by Songho Yun 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    The Army’s Ground Operations Command (GOC) joined hands with the city government of Yangju to host the ‘drone-bot festival’ starting on Friday for three days at Ganapri Airport.
    The battalion-grade unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) competition brought nine teams from the GOC to compete over UAV operability.
    2nd Infantry Division ROK-US Combined Division display and explain 'RAVEN' to ROK Army and civilians.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 02:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849833
    VIRIN: 220624-A-XP485-001
    Filename: DOD_109099310
    Length: 00:05:58
    Location: YANGJU-GUN, 41, KR 

    #2ID #Drone #RAVEN #ArmyTiger #FightTonight

