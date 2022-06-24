ROK Dronebot Festival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army’s Ground Operations Command (GOC) joined hands with the city government of Yangju to host the ‘drone-bot festival’ starting on Friday for three days at Ganapri Airport.

The battalion-grade unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) competition brought nine teams from the GOC to compete over UAV operability.

2nd Infantry Division ROK-US Combined Division display and explain 'RAVEN' to ROK Army and civilians.