The Army’s Ground Operations Command (GOC) joined hands with the city government of Yangju to host the ‘drone-bot festival’ starting on Friday for three days at Ganapri Airport.
The battalion-grade unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) competition brought nine teams from the GOC to compete over UAV operability.
2nd Infantry Division ROK-US Combined Division display and explain 'RAVEN' to ROK Army and civilians.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2022 02:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849833
|VIRIN:
|220624-A-XP485-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109099310
|Length:
|00:05:58
|Location:
|YANGJU-GUN, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ROK Dronebot Festival, by Songho Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT