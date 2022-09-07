Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium - Africa 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    07.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. James Bourgeois 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Tracy W. King, commander, Marine Corps Forces Europe & Africa, and Senegalese Naval Chief of Staff Rear Adm. Oumar Wade, host the Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium-Africa (NILS-A) in Dakar, Senegal, July 6-7, 2022. Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium - Africa is a multinational, Africa-focused forum, designed to bring together partner nations with marine forces and naval infantries to develop interoperability, crisis response capabilities, and foster relationships which will improve Africa’s maritime domain security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Bourgeois)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2022
    Date Posted: 07.10.2022 05:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849814
    VIRIN: 220709-M-GU107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109098940
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: DAKAR, SN 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium - Africa 2022, by Sgt James Bourgeois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Senegal
    Marines
    MARFOREUR/AF
    NILSA22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT