RIMPAC 2022: CH-53E Super Stallion Flight Operations B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849808" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220708-M-WC972-2047 MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII (July 8, 2022) Personnel assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 462, Marine Air-Ground Task Force 7, the Australian Army, and the and the Royal Tongan Marines participate in flight operations in a CH-53E Super Stallion during Rim of the Pacific 2022 (RIMPAC 2022).Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC 2022 from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC 2022 provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sydney Smith)