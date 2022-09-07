Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln holds an open ship tour day during RIMPAC

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2022

    Video by Seaman Victoria Armstrong 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220709-N-PV534-1001 PEARL HARBOR (July 9, 2022) Visitors tour the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during an open ship day while moored at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2022
    Date Posted: 07.10.2022 14:37
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 220709-N-PV534-1001
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    This work, Abraham Lincoln holds an open ship tour day during RIMPAC, by SN Victoria Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72
    RIMPAC2022
    CONAC
    SHIP TOUR DAY

