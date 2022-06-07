RIMPAC 2022: Flight Ops including VMFA-232 Arriving B-ROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220706-M-TN173-2001 MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII (July 6, 2022) Flight operations including U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornets with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232 (VMFA-232), Marine Air-Ground Task Force 7, arriving at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay to stage in preparation for Rim of the Pacific 2022 (RIMPAC 2022), on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 6, 2022. Unmanned and remotely operated vessels extend the capability of interconnected manned platform sensors to enhance capacity across the multinational force. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC 2022 from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC 2022 provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationship among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jared D. Curtis)