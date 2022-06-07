Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RIMPAC 2022: Flight Ops including VMFA-232 Arriving B-ROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jared Curtis 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220706-M-TN173-2001 MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII (July 6, 2022) Flight operations including U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornets with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232 (VMFA-232), Marine Air-Ground Task Force 7, arriving at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay to stage in preparation for Rim of the Pacific 2022 (RIMPAC 2022), on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 6, 2022. Unmanned and remotely operated vessels extend the capability of interconnected manned platform sensors to enhance capacity across the multinational force. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC 2022 from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC 2022 provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationship among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jared D. Curtis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.10.2022 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849802
    VIRIN: 220706-M-TN173-2001
    Filename: DOD_109098784
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIMPAC 2022: Flight Ops including VMFA-232 Arriving B-ROLL, by Sgt Jared Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    F-18
    ACE
    MQ-9 Reaper
    VMFA-232
    MAGTF-7
    RIMPAC2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT