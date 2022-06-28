Abraham Lincoln participates in RIMPAC 2022

PEARL HARBOR (June 28, 2022) Sailors and Marines man the rails on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) while pulling into Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty six nations, 38 ships, 4 submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s ocean. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Lea)
