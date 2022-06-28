Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, depart from Andersen Air Force Base to participate in a Bomber Task Force mission, June 29, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions provide opportunities to train alongside our allies and partners to build interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2022 09:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849792
|VIRIN:
|220629-F-WF811-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109098594
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Bomber Task Force Departs From Andersen Air Force Base, by MSgt Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
