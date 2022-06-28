B-Roll: Bomber Task Force Departs From Andersen Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, depart from Andersen Air Force Base to participate in a Bomber Task Force mission, June 29, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions provide opportunities to train alongside our allies and partners to build interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)