Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Warrant Officer 104th Birthday 5K

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POZNAN, POLAND

    07.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers participated in a five-kilometer run celebrating the 104th birthday of the Warrant Officer Corps in Poznan, Poland, July 9, 2022. U.S. Army warrant officers make up less than three percent of total Army strength, and continue to train, advise and serve as the Army’s technical experts and trusted advisors. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2022
    Date Posted: 07.09.2022 09:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849791
    VIRIN: 220709-A-SJ062-1001
    Filename: DOD_109098593
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: POZNAN, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Warrant Officer 104th Birthday 5K, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT