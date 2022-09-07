U.S. Army Soldiers participated in a five-kilometer run celebrating the 104th birthday of the Warrant Officer Corps in Poznan, Poland, July 9, 2022. U.S. Army warrant officers make up less than three percent of total Army strength, and continue to train, advise and serve as the Army’s technical experts and trusted advisors. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2022 09:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849791
|VIRIN:
|220709-A-SJ062-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109098593
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
This work, Chief Warrant Officer 104th Birthday 5K, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
