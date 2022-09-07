Chief Warrant Officer 104th Birthday 5K

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers participated in a five-kilometer run celebrating the 104th birthday of the Warrant Officer Corps in Poznan, Poland, July 9, 2022. U.S. Army warrant officers make up less than three percent of total Army strength, and continue to train, advise and serve as the Army’s technical experts and trusted advisors. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)