Company Commanders and First Sergeants of the 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade engage in a friendly but competitive game of Ultimate Frisbee.
The game started with a little rain, but our leaders persevered and wanted to grab the victory by any means necessary.
Following the session, Colonel Gina D. SanNicolas led a Leader Professional Development Class on the importance of readiness and proper development of soldiers within the Lightning Support Ohana.
Video by: Sgt. Kenyel Jones
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2022 01:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849785
|VIRIN:
|220707-A-CS893-986
|Filename:
|DOD_109098501
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th DSB LS6 PRT, by SGT Kenyel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
25th ID
LS6
LEAVE A COMMENT