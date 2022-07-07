Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th DSB LS6 PRT

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Video by Sgt. Kenyel Jones 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Company Commanders and First Sergeants of the 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade engage in a friendly but competitive game of Ultimate Frisbee.
    The game started with a little rain, but our leaders persevered and wanted to grab the victory by any means necessary.
    Following the session, Colonel Gina D. SanNicolas led a Leader Professional Development Class on the importance of readiness and proper development of soldiers within the Lightning Support Ohana.

    Video by: Sgt. Kenyel Jones

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.09.2022 01:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849785
    VIRIN: 220707-A-CS893-986
    Filename: DOD_109098501
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: HI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    25th ID

    LS6

    TAGS

    #TropicLightning #WhateverItTakes #StrikeHard

