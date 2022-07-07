25th DSB LS6 PRT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Company Commanders and First Sergeants of the 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade engage in a friendly but competitive game of Ultimate Frisbee.

The game started with a little rain, but our leaders persevered and wanted to grab the victory by any means necessary.

Following the session, Colonel Gina D. SanNicolas led a Leader Professional Development Class on the importance of readiness and proper development of soldiers within the Lightning Support Ohana.



Video by: Sgt. Kenyel Jones