    Shinka 22.1: Realistic Combat Training

    JAPAN

    06.29.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael Taggart 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines conduct realistic combat training during Exercise Shinka 22.1 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, June 29, 2022. Shinka exemplifies a shared commitment to realistic training that produces lethal, ready, and adaptable forces capable of decentralized operations across a wide range of missions. 3/2 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Taggart)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.09.2022 23:51
    Length: 00:03:17
    This work, Shinka 22.1: Realistic Combat Training, by LCpl Michael Taggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    USMC
    Fuji
    Marines
    3/2
    Shinka 22.1

