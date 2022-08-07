U.S. Marine Corps Col. Curtis V. Ebitz, the outgoing Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River commanding officer, relinquishes command to Col. Garth W. Burnett, the incoming MCAS New River commanding officer, during the MCAS New River change of command ceremony on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, July 8, 2022. The ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from the outgoing commanding officer to the incoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat)
|07.08.2022
|07.08.2022 23:01
|Video Productions
|849780
|220708-M-KB995-1001
|DOD_109098452
|00:41:16
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|1
|1
