video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849780" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Curtis V. Ebitz, the outgoing Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River commanding officer, relinquishes command to Col. Garth W. Burnett, the incoming MCAS New River commanding officer, during the MCAS New River change of command ceremony on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, July 8, 2022. The ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from the outgoing commanding officer to the incoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat)