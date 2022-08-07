Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS New River Change of Command

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tanner Bernat 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Curtis V. Ebitz, the outgoing Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River commanding officer, relinquishes command to Col. Garth W. Burnett, the incoming MCAS New River commanding officer, during the MCAS New River change of command ceremony on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, July 8, 2022. The ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from the outgoing commanding officer to the incoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 23:01
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 

    Tradition
    New River
    MCIEAST
    Change of Command
    Col. Curtis V. Ebitz
    Col Garth W. Burnett

