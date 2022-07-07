Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RIMPAC 2022: Swim Meet

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PEARL HARBOR (July 7, 2021) U.S. Navy Sailors compete in a swim competition during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.09.2022 01:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849779
    VIRIN: 220708-N-LP387-1001
    Filename: DOD_109098451
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIMPAC 2022: Swim Meet, by PO3 Jeremy Lemmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS ESSEX
    USS SAMPSON
    USS FITZGERALD
    USS SPRUANCE
    RIMPAC2022
    RIMPAC 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT