RIMPAC 2022 - Multinational Ships In Port

PEARL HARBOR (July 8, 2022) - Multinational ships moored at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug 4 in and around Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 22:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849775
|VIRIN:
|220708-N-LI768-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109098405
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
