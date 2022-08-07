Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIMPAC 2022 - Multinational Ships In Port

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Langer 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PEARL HARBOR (July 8, 2022) - Multinational ships moored at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug 4 in and around Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 22:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849775
    VIRIN: 220708-N-LI768-1001
    Filename: DOD_109098405
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIMPAC 2022 - Multinational Ships In Port, by PO1 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    JBPHH
    C3F
    RIMPAC2022

