Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Australian Army small boats training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2022

    Video by Jarrod Mulvihill 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII (July 3, 2022) Australian Army soldiers from 2nd Battalion, the Royal Australian Regiment conduct boat training with Marines from the Indonesian Korps Marinir during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. 2nd Battalion, the Royal Australian Regiment Alpha Company's Small Boats Platoon conduct F470 Zodiac familiarization and amphibious insertion training with multiple participating nations during the Harbor Phase of RIMPAC 22 at Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Video by Royal Australian Navy Leading Seaman Jarrod Mulvihill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2022
    Date Posted: 07.09.2022 00:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849771
    VIRIN: 220708-N-N0842-4001-A
    Filename: DOD_109098383
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Australian Army small boats training, by Jarrod Mulvihill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australian Army
    RIMPAC2022
    S20221586
    RMP20220014

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT