Abraham Lincoln Sailors make healthy food choices

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 30, 2022) Sailors make healthy food choices aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Lea)
|05.31.2022
|07.08.2022 21:09
|B-Roll
|849766
|220530-N-HW207-1001
|DOD_109098308
|00:01:04
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|0
|0
