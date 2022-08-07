Tour BJACH’s Labor, Delivery, Recovery and Postpartum Ward

At the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana new babies are born everyday. The nurses and staff on the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Labor, Delivery, Recovery and Postpartum Ward love giving tours to expectant parents, unfortunately some days it’s just not possible. Please enjoy this virtual tour and learn more about what to expect when you deliver at BJACH.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 20:32
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|849764
|VIRIN:
|220708-A-GR633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109098282
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Healthcare
