    Tour BJACH’s Labor, Delivery, Recovery and Postpartum Ward

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    At the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana new babies are born everyday. The nurses and staff on the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Labor, Delivery, Recovery and Postpartum Ward love giving tours to expectant parents, unfortunately some days it’s just not possible. Please enjoy this virtual tour and learn more about what to expect when you deliver at BJACH.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 20:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 849764
    VIRIN: 220708-A-GR633-1001
    Filename: DOD_109098282
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 

