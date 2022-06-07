Col. Justin B. Spears, 49th Wing commander, answers questions from Team Holloman Airmen, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 6, 2022. Spears assumed command of the 49th Wing, June 17, 2022, after commanding the 14th Operations Group at Columbus AFB, Mississippi.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 17:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|849751
|VIRIN:
|220706-F-UH828-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109098097
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th Wing Commander Col Spears Q&A, by SrA Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT