    49th Wing Commander Col Spears Q&A

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Justin B. Spears, 49th Wing commander, answers questions from Team Holloman Airmen, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 6, 2022. Spears assumed command of the 49th Wing, June 17, 2022, after commanding the 14th Operations Group at Columbus AFB, Mississippi.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 17:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 849751
    VIRIN: 220706-F-UH828-1001
    Filename: DOD_109098097
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Wing Commander Col Spears Q&A, by SrA Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    Team Holloman
    49th Wing commander

