U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing, compete in the 2021 annual strongman competition, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia , Jun. 11, 2021. The competition involved four teams in a time attack five exercise circuit. The 2021 competition resulted in the 332d Expeditionary Wing Fire and Emergency Services coming out victorious.
(Video by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jack Layman)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 17:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849749
|VIRIN:
|210611-F-AT619-904
|Filename:
|DOD_109098093
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 332d Strongman Competition 2021, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
