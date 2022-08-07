Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Harris Hosts a Roundtable Discussion with State Legislators

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Vice President Harris will convene state legislative leaders from Indiana, Florida, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Montana who are fighting on the frontlines to protect reproductive rights.

    The White House

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 16:46
    Category: Briefings
    Montana
    Nebraska
    South Dakota
    VPOTUS
    Florida
    Indiana
    Vice President Harris
    Reproductive Rights

