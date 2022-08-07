Vice President Harris will convene state legislative leaders from Indiana, Florida, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Montana who are fighting on the frontlines to protect reproductive rights.
The White House
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 16:46
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|849748
|Filename:
|DOD_109097981
|Length:
|00:20:29
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice President Harris Hosts a Roundtable Discussion with State Legislators, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
