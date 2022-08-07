Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrant Officer Candidate School 10K Ruck March

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jordan Arnold 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Warrant Officer Candidates step off for their final graded 10 kilometer ruck march, Fort Rucker, Alabama, July 8, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jordan Arnold)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 16:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849747
    VIRIN: 220708-A-TT120-320
    Filename: DOD_109097976
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrant Officer Candidate School 10K Ruck March, by SGT Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    leadership
    soldiers
    army
    aviation
    usaace

