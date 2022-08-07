Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives for Selfridge Open House and Air Show

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team jump from their aircraft, the C-147A, for a demonstration jump at Selfridge Air National Guard Base on 8 July, 2022. The jump is ahead of the Selfridge Open House and Air Show on July 9 and 10. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mark Pierce)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849746
    VIRIN: 220708-A-id671-170
    Filename: DOD_109097972
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives for Selfridge Open House and Air Show, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    Air Show
    Golden Knights
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Army
    Aviation

