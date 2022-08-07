Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team jump from their aircraft, the C-147A, for a demonstration jump at Selfridge Air National Guard Base on 8 July, 2022. The jump is ahead of the Selfridge Open House and Air Show on July 9 and 10. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mark Pierce)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 16:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849746
|VIRIN:
|220708-A-id671-170
|Filename:
|DOD_109097972
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives for Selfridge Open House and Air Show, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT