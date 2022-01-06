Tyndall AFB's 325th Security Forces Squadron participated in a Field Training Exercise in order to get more acquainted with the RoboDogs.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 16:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849743
|VIRIN:
|220601-F-JE952-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109097883
|Length:
|00:06:28
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 325th SFS FTX, by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS
