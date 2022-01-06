Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th SFS FTX

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tyndall AFB's 325th Security Forces Squadron participated in a Field Training Exercise in order to get more acquainted with the RoboDogs.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 16:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849743
    VIRIN: 220601-F-JE952-1001
    Filename: DOD_109097883
    Length: 00:06:28
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    This work, 325th SFS FTX, by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Humvee
    ACC
    SFS
    Field Training
    Tyndall
    Robot Dog

