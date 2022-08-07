SGT Vince Armato, graduates college debt free as a full time student, while simultaneously serving in the U.S. Army Reserve in his hometown.
Video By Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 15:56
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|849737
|VIRIN:
|220708-A-KJ871-003
|Filename:
|DOD_109097843
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vince Armato | Debt Free Education, by 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT