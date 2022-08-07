Vince Armato | Debt Free Education

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    SGT Vince Armato, graduates college debt free as a full time student, while simultaneously serving in the U.S. Army Reserve in his hometown.


    Video By Tim Yao

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 15:56
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 849737
    VIRIN: 220708-A-KJ871-003
    Filename: DOD_109097843
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: US

    college
    MP
    kansas city
    army reserve
    university
    rotc
    military police
    tuition assistance
    TA
    selfie
    usarmarketing
    vince armato
    debt free

