2022 49th Wing Mission Video

The 49th Wing, located on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the U.S. Air Force's premier flying training wing for F-16 Viper and MQ-9 Reaper aircrew. Over 100 F-16 pilots and 700 MQ-9 pilots and sensor operators graduate from the wing's six formal training units annually. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. BreeAnn Sachs)
