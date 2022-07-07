Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 49th Wing Mission Video

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. BreeAnn Sachs 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The 49th Wing, located on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the U.S. Air Force's premier flying training wing for F-16 Viper and MQ-9 Reaper aircrew. Over 100 F-16 pilots and 700 MQ-9 pilots and sensor operators graduate from the wing's six formal training units annually. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. BreeAnn Sachs)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849734
    VIRIN: 220707-F-DB997-976
    Filename: DOD_109097840
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Holloman Air Force Base
    MQ-9 Reaper
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    49th Wing
    mission video
    F-16 Viper

