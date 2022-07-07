MQ-9 Mission Interview B-Roll Raw Cuts
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 12:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849697
|VIRIN:
|220708-Z-TI414-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109097326
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MQ-9 Mission Interview B-Roll Raw Cuts, by SSgt Anthony Agosti, MSgt Jeremy Cornelius, SSgt Jordan Harwood and A1C Yonette Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MQ-9 Reaper
LEAVE A COMMENT