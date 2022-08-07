Promotion ceremony for COL(P) Deydre S. Teyhen to Brigadier General

COL(P) Deydre S. Teyhen will be promoted to Brigadier General on July 8, 2022 at a ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio by LTG R. Scott Dingle, U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command. COL(P) Teyhen will be the first Specialist Corps Officer and first physical therapist to become a general officer. She is slated in July 2022 to serve as the Commanding General for the Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 12:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|849695
|Filename:
|DOD_109097318
|Length:
|01:10:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
