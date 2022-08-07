Promotion ceremony for COL(P) Deydre S. Teyhen to Brigadier General

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



COL(P) Deydre S. Teyhen will be promoted to Brigadier General on July 8, 2022 at a ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio by LTG R. Scott Dingle, U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command. COL(P) Teyhen will be the first Specialist Corps Officer and first physical therapist to become a general officer. She is slated in July 2022 to serve as the Commanding General for the Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.