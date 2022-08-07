Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion ceremony for COL(P) Deydre S. Teyhen to Brigadier General

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE

    COL(P) Deydre S. Teyhen will be promoted to Brigadier General on July 8, 2022 at a ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio by LTG R. Scott Dingle, U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command. COL(P) Teyhen will be the first Specialist Corps Officer and first physical therapist to become a general officer. She is slated in July 2022 to serve as the Commanding General for the Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 12:56
    Category: Briefings
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Promotion Ceremony
    COL(P) Deydre S. Teyhen

