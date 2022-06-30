Get Started with the MDARNG

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849689" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with the Maryland Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion participate in a recruiting commercial shot in various Maryland locations during multiple days in late June and early July 2022. Spc. Erica Stickles, a healthcare specialist and the lead actor in the commercial, serves the MDARNG RRB's marketing department on active duty operational support orders. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)