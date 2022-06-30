Soldiers with the Maryland Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion participate in a recruiting commercial shot in various Maryland locations during multiple days in late June and early July 2022. Spc. Erica Stickles, a healthcare specialist and the lead actor in the commercial, serves the MDARNG RRB's marketing department on active duty operational support orders. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 11:36
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|849689
|VIRIN:
|100630-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109097225
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Get Started with the MDARNG, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT