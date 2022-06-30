Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get Started with the MDARNG

    MD, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the Maryland Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion participate in a recruiting commercial shot in various Maryland locations during multiple days in late June and early July 2022. Spc. Erica Stickles, a healthcare specialist and the lead actor in the commercial, serves the MDARNG RRB's marketing department on active duty operational support orders. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 11:36
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 849689
    VIRIN: 100630-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_109097225
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: MD, US

    High School
    Commercial
    Graduation
    Basic Combat Training
    College Benefits

