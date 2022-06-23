Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Sustainment Center Workforce Appreciation Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TINKER AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Video by Lemitchel King 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Air Force Sustainment Center in July 2022, Lt. Gen. Tom Miller, AFSC commander, recognizes the hard work of the 40,000+ personnel who provide sustainment and logistics readiness to deliver combat power to America.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 13:27
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 849686
    VIRIN: 220623-F-UR719-1001
    Filename: DOD_109097190
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: TINKER AFB, OK, US
    Hometown: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Sustainment Center Workforce Appreciation Message, by Lemitchel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Sustainment training

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    Anniversary
    Special Events
    Air Force Sustainment Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT