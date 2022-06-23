In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Air Force Sustainment Center in July 2022, Lt. Gen. Tom Miller, AFSC commander, recognizes the hard work of the 40,000+ personnel who provide sustainment and logistics readiness to deliver combat power to America.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 13:27
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|849686
|VIRIN:
|220623-F-UR719-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109097190
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|TINKER AFB, OK, US
|Hometown:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Sustainment Center Workforce Appreciation Message, by Lemitchel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sustainment training
LEAVE A COMMENT