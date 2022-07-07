U.S. Army Central, the Army Service Component Command of U.S. Central Command, hosted a Change of Command ceremony at Patton Hall’s Lucky Park, Jul. 7, here. During the ceremony, incoming Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, assumed command from outgoing Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Ronald P. Clark. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anri Baril)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 12:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849684
|VIRIN:
|220707-A-SG547-851
|Filename:
|DOD_109097182
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USARCENT Welcomes New Commanding General, by SSG Anri Baril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
