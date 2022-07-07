Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARCENT Welcomes New Commanding General

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anri Baril 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Central, the Army Service Component Command of U.S. Central Command, hosted a Change of Command ceremony at Patton Hall’s Lucky Park, Jul. 7, here. During the ceremony, incoming Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, assumed command from outgoing Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Ronald P. Clark. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anri Baril)

    This work, USARCENT Welcomes New Commanding General, by SSG Anri Baril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

