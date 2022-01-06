The Airmen of the the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess Air Force Base are prepared to employ, deploy and eliminate targets anytime, anywhere.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 10:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849683
|VIRIN:
|220601-F-KL776-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109097180
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|ABILENE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 7th Bomb Wing Mission Video, by SrA Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
