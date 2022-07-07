U.S. Army NATO Brigade bid farewell to Col. Miles T. Gengler and welcomed Col. Troy V. Alexander during a change of command ceremony July 7 at Sembach Kaserne.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 10:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849682
|VIRIN:
|220707-A-QI808-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109097179
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Brigade changes commanders, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
