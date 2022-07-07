Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brigade changes commanders

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    07.07.2022

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade bid farewell to Col. Miles T. Gengler and welcomed Col. Troy V. Alexander during a change of command ceremony July 7 at Sembach Kaserne.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 10:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849682
    VIRIN: 220707-A-QI808-0001
    Filename: DOD_109097179
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigade changes commanders, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Brigade changes commanders

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT