Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sully H.W. Bush gets Promoted to Chief Petty Officer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Video by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    BETHESDA, Md. (June 29, 2022) Walter Reed Bethesda (WRB) Facility Dogs, Hospital Corpsman Chief Sully H.W. Bush and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Luke, receive an honorary promotion during a ceremony held at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The WRB Facility Dog Program provides interactive care for patients and staff using innovative Animal Assisted Interventions (AAI). The program's mission is to help reduce stress and increase overall feelings of well-being among patients and staff. (DoD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 10:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 849681
    VIRIN: 220629-D-EC642-2001
    Filename: DOD_109097163
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sully H.W. Bush gets Promoted to Chief Petty Officer, by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Service Dogs
    WRNMMC
    Facility Dogs
    WRB Dog Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT