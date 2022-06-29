Sully H.W. Bush gets Promoted to Chief Petty Officer

BETHESDA, Md. (June 29, 2022) Walter Reed Bethesda (WRB) Facility Dogs, Hospital Corpsman Chief Sully H.W. Bush and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Luke, receive an honorary promotion during a ceremony held at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The WRB Facility Dog Program provides interactive care for patients and staff using innovative Animal Assisted Interventions (AAI). The program's mission is to help reduce stress and increase overall feelings of well-being among patients and staff. (DoD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 10:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|849681
|VIRIN:
|220629-D-EC642-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109097163
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
