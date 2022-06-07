Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 74 people to Cuba

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater law enforcement crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of this migrant vessel about 18 miles northwest of Elbow Cay, Bahamas, July 6, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on July 8, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Clearwater crew)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 11:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849677
    VIRIN: 220706-G-G0107-1002
    Filename: DOD_109097140
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    sector key west
    air station clearwater
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    OPSEW

