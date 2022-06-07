A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater law enforcement crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of this migrant vessel about 18 miles northwest of Elbow Cay, Bahamas, July 6, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on July 8, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Clearwater crew)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 11:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849677
|VIRIN:
|220706-G-G0107-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109097140
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 74 people to Cuba, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT