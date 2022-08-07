Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Warrant Officer Corps 104th Birthday

    POZNAN, POLAND

    07.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    1st Infantry Division

    Warrant Officers with the 1st Infantry Division participated in "Why I Serve "shoutouts, July 6, 2022, in Poznan, Poland. These shoutouts honor the 104th birthday of the Chief Warrant Officer Corps on July 9, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 10:00
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 849674
    VIRIN: 220708-A-SJ062-2001
    Filename: DOD_109097061
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: POZNAN, PL 

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    WarrantOfficer
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

