Warrant Officers with the 1st Infantry Division participated in "Why I Serve "shoutouts, July 6, 2022, in Poznan, Poland. These shoutouts honor the 104th birthday of the Chief Warrant Officer Corps on July 9, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 10:00
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|849674
|VIRIN:
|220708-A-SJ062-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109097061
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Chief Warrant Officer Corps 104th Birthday, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT