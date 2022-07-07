U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey visits the Land Forces Training Center at Biedrusko, Poland

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey, Armor School Commandant, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, visits the Land Forces Training Center at Biedrusko, Poland, July 7, 2022. Feltey visited the training center to observe how Polish armor forces conduct training and operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)
07.07.2022
07.08.2022 09:38
Package
|849659
|220708-A-SJ062-1001
|DOD_109096992
|00:01:23
BIEDRUSKO, PL
|0
|0
